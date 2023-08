Naha (Japan), 01/08/2023.- A signboard is blown by strong wind caused of Typhoon Khanun in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, 02 August 2023. The powerful typhoon, which is a central air pressure of 930 hectopascals and a wind velocity of 50 meters per second, forced the cancellation of over 400 flights and the loss of electric power at more than 200,000 houses in the prefecture. (Japón) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/