Atlanta (United States), 09/10/2023.- Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. rounds the bases on a single by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies during the sixth inning of game two of the Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Division Series playoffs between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 09 October 2023. The Phillies lead the best-of-five game Division Series 1-0. (Filadelfia) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER