The global mean sea level rise rate has doubled since 1993. It rose by nearly 10 mm since Jan 2020 to a new record high. This rise will continue, threatening millions of coastal dwellers.



Followers of #COP27: This is the #StateOfClimate.@WMO at @COP27P: https://t.co/fXI9ebrl01 pic.twitter.com/A8XPZidddA