Fallece de infarto esposo de maestra asesinada en escuela de Texas

De acuerdo el periodista local Ernie Zuniga, García sufrió «un ataque cardíaco fatal».

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, one of two teachers shot and killed in Uvalde, TX on Tuesday, has reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack. Joe and Irma were high school sweethearts and married 24 years. They leave behind four children. pic.twitter.com/Rlk0M2B8nR